To-go cocktails will be a thing in Virginia until 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Serving cocktails to-go became a thing during the pandemic to help restaurants earn money when customers were not allowed to dine inside. While hopefully the pandemic subsides in 2021, to-go cocktails will be around at least through the middle of 2022.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam approved alcohol delivery and take-out cocktails until July 1, 2022.

“With the extension of cocktails to-go, Virginia hospitality businesses will continue to have a vital economic lifeline during the pandemic,” David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy, said. “Virginia restaurants, bars and distilleries have been some of the hardest hit during COVID-19, and cocktails to-go have allowed many of them to survive."

Virginia restaurants were first allowed to sell mixed drinks and cocktails back in April 2020.