Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

Straight out of Philly chef returns to Richmond with cheesesteaks

items.[0].image.alt
Str8 Out Of Philly
Str8 Out Of Philly 02.jpg
Posted at 10:45 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 10:45:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Philadelphia native Hassan Abdus-Salaam was introduced to Richmond as a child when he visited his grandmother in Church Hill. He eventually moved here as a teen and graduated from Armstrong High School before kicking off a 25-year career as a chef, including opening cheesesteak spot Str8 Out Of Philly in Church Hill in 2011, before closing it in 2015. Now, Abdus-Salaam and Str8 Out Of Philly are coming back to Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Were-Open-480x360.jpg

Submit your We❤️re Open story!

❤️Need something to lift your spirits? Here's how Virginians are working together.