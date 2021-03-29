Straight out of Philly chef returns to Richmond with cheesesteaks

RICHMOND, Va. -- Philadelphia native Hassan Abdus-Salaam was introduced to Richmond as a child when he visited his grandmother in Church Hill. He eventually moved here as a teen and graduated from Armstrong High School before kicking off a 25-year career as a chef, including opening cheesesteak spot Str8 Out Of Philly in Church Hill in 2011, before closing it in 2015. Now, Abdus-Salaam and Str8 Out Of Philly are coming back to Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.