Sandman Comedy Club hoping to bring lots of laughs to Downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sandman Comedy Club is preparing to open in April so that you can fill your nights with laughter in Downtown Richmond.

Michael and Carrie Sands are the owners of the comedy club, located on the corner of E Grace and N 4th streets.

Their grand opening night and first show aren't until April 29, but they already have comedians booked through July.

Social distancing measures will be in place, and the club, which falls under the bar and restaurant category, will open at half capacity under the current guidelines.

The couple said they started working on the comedy club in January of 2020, but of course the pandemic derailed those plans for a while.

Now, Michael and Carrie are back on track and ready to share their love of comedy.

Tickets for the comedy shows are on sale right now. You can get yours at SandmanComedyClub.com.

They're also hiring staff members for various positions.