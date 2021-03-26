RVA Strength brings fitness to the streets of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Many businesses had to change the way they did business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many gyms and personal trainers either closed or downsized to meet COVID safety guidelines, one has taken its show on the road.

Trainers Jason Elkin and Trevor Martin created RVA Strength, a mobile gym that brings the workout to you.

"RVA Strength is a mobile fitness gym," Martin said. "We knew with it being a pandemic right now this would do really well."

WTVR

Clients range from those just beginning their fitness journeys to professional athletes.

They train outdoors and push each other through the mental obstacles and physical challenges with Trevor as their lead.

RVA Strength is about to begin a six-week fitness challenge. Click here for information.