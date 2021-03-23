Richmond-area restaurants make the We're Open Sweet 16

RICHMOND, Va. -- The NCAA men's basketball tournament was not the only thing COVID canceled in 2020. The pandemic closed thousands of restaurants across the country, some struggled to reopen, others never did.
To help celebrate and recognize the hardworking restaurant industry, CBS 6 created the We're Open Sweet 16 sponsored by Maebird Marketing.
We've randomly paired 16 Central Virginia restaurants with the 16 teams in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16. If the team wins, that restaurant advances in the We're Open bracket.
The winning restaurant will receive a $1,500 prize. The three other restaurants in the Final Four will receive $500. Here's a look at the bracket:
Match-Ups
Descriptions copied from the restaurant website or social media account.
Soul Taco (Gonzaga Bulldogs) vs. Lillie Pearl (Creighton Bluejays)
It's a battle for downtown dominance. These two City of Richmond favorites deliver flavors that will want to make you slap the backboard.
Soul Taco
321 N 2nd Street, Richmond, Va. 23219
1215 East Main Street, Richmond, Va. 23219
Modern, fast-casual restaurant fusing Southern favorites and tacos to create unique, crave-able flavors!
Lillie Pearl
416 East Grace Street Richmond, Va. 23219
Lillie Pearl is a full-service restaurant serving New American cuisine with southern ingredients and global influences. We pride ourselves on impeccable service and delicious food in a fun and inviting atmosphere!
Bell Cafe (USC Trojans) vs. Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas (Oregon Ducks)
You can throw seedings away when it comes to battles between cafes and deli.
Which do you prefer?
Bell Cafe
8319 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116
Cocktails, wine, Virginia craft beer, from scratch food, desserts, and brunch. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
200 S. 10th Street, Richmond, Va. 23219
Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guests with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas-style plates.
Coal Mine Cafe (Michigan Wolverines) vs. Bell Greek in Chester (Florida State Seminoles)
If you're hungry in Chesterfield, you can't go wrong with either choice. But only one can advance!
Coal Mine Cafe
117 Browns Way Road, Midlothian, Va. 23114
A original concept coffee and fudge shop. We serve locally roasted coffee and fresh-made fudge. Breakfast and lunch in a casual and fresh space.
Bell Greek in Chester
11360 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, Va. 23831
Welcome to Bell Greek Authentic Grill, where Greek comfort food is lovingly prepared daily using the finest, freshest produce and Halal meats.
Ruby Scoops (UCLA Bruins) vs. SB's Lakeside Loveshack (Alabama Crimson Tide)
Two spots that will bring a smile to your face the moment you walk in the door. Both owners radiate love and positivity.
Ruby Scoops
120 West Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23224
Premium small-batch ice creams, sorbets, and baked goods. All sweets created with local & seasonal ingredients.
SB's Lakeside Loveshack
6935 Lakeside Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23228
A little old place where we can get together! Breakfast/Brunch served with a smile ALL DAY!
Abuelita's (Baylor Bears) vs. El Patron (Villanova Wildcats)
A match-up of two south of the river Mexican restaurants.
Abuelita's
6400 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23225
Mexico’s cuisine is much more complex and creative than many people realized. Homemakers create stunning flavors with very simple ingredients, by using a variety of techniques. Here at Abuelita’s we recreate those flavors by using fresh ingredients and taking the time to cook them to perfection.
El Patron
11211 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, Va. 23831
El Patron Cantina combines traditional Mexican favorites that are enjoyed by all. From the carne asada tacos, burritos, and tortas that everyone loves to the down-home chicken mole, posole, and mariscos that are hard to find. Come in and enjoy a fresh margarita and some chips and salsa to complete your meal.
Tipsy Cupcakes RVA (Arkansas Razorbacks) vs. Burger Bach Short Pump (Oral Roberts Golden Eagles)
We love the idea of pairing a juicy burger with a boozy cupcake. But that's not how this works people!
Tipsy Cupcakes RVA
3423 West Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23221
Ever wanted something sweet with a buzz? With Tipsy Cupcakes, you get the best of both worlds! We specialize in alcoholic and virgin cupcakes for any occasion.
Burger Bach Short Pump
2225 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060
Burger Bach is a New Zealand inspired gastropub serving Silver Fern Farms pasture-raised Black Angus New Zealand beef, Ovation 100% grass-fed free-range New Zealand lamb, Shenandoah Valley organic cage-free chicken, and vegan Bach-made black bean patties on fresh local buns delivered daily.
Brewer's Cafe (Loyola Ramblers) vs. Mama Cucina (Oregon State Beavers)
It's the Southside vs. the West End n this match-up of crosstown favorites.
Brewer's Cafe
1125 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, Va. 23224
Specialty coffee and Juice Bar located in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood.
Mama Cucina
4028 Cox Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060
Located in the Innsbrook Shopping Center in Richmond, VA and serving authentic Italian cuisine with a lively atmosphere, enjoy your next meal with us!
Ma Michele's Cafe (Syracuse Orange) vs. Pho Luca's (Houston Cougars)
Ma Michele is known for her Soul Rolls while Pho Luca's offers a variety of Spring and Egg Rolls.
Ma Michele's Cafe
10811 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va. 23112
Ma Michele’s Cafe and Catering is RVA's best-kept secret for quality home-cooked food and catering for special events.
Pho Luca's
2915 West Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23221
A small Vietnamese restaurant tucked away in Carytown, run by retired Vietnamese couple Dominic and Lucie, known for its 18-hour simmered beef pho broth and vegan-friendly fare.