Richlands Dairy and Creamery sees boom in business

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- After posting a heartfelt TikTok video about struggling to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Richlands Dairy and Creamery in Dinwiddie has seen a boom in business.

TR Jones told CBS 6 last week that he started the TikTok account to share the struggles his family's dairy farm faced.

Jones' funny and honest videos have helped him now racked up over 790,000 followers and 50,000 - 200,000 views per post.

When the creamery reopened its doors over the weekend, they saw an overwhelming response.

"If you were at the creamery yesterday, thank you," an employee posted. " We expected to be busy. We did not expect that kind of crowd."

The creamery, located on Route 460, is opened from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.