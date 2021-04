SHORT PUMP, Va. -- A Short Pump storefront is trading salads for something a little sweeter. Nothing Bundt Cakes plans to open what’s expected to be the cake shop chain’s first Richmond-area location at 11845 W. Broad St. in the Kroger-anchored Corner at Short Pump shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

