Watch
We're Open

Actions

Kings Dominion turns 46!

items.[0].image.alt
Kings Dominion
Kings Domnion 1975 06.jpg
Kings Domnion 1975 03.jpg
Kings Domnion 1975 08.jpg
Kings Domnion 1975 13.jpg
Posted at 2:08 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 14:08:37-04

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion marked its 46 birthday this week.

The Doswell theme park, which remained closed during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open for the season on May 22.

Even though much of the theme park is outside, there will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

"Our COVID safety protocols resemble those which many Virginians have become accustomed to in their everyday lives during the pandemic," a park spokesperson wrote in an email. "The governor’s amendment to the face-covering mandate does not apply to amusement parks and large entertainment venues, which still require face coverings at all times."

You can see all of the park's COVID-19 updates here.

Learn about Donnie Glass, his food at Grisette, and his family on Eat It, Virginia! with Scott and Robey.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Were-Open-480x360.jpg

Submit your We❤️re Open story!

❤️Need something to lift your spirits? Here's how Virginians are working together.