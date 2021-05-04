Kings Dominion turns 46!

DOSWELL, Va. -- Kings Dominion marked its 46 birthday this week.

The Doswell theme park, which remained closed during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will open for the season on May 22.

Even though much of the theme park is outside, there will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

"Our COVID safety protocols resemble those which many Virginians have become accustomed to in their everyday lives during the pandemic," a park spokesperson wrote in an email. "The governor’s amendment to the face-covering mandate does not apply to amusement parks and large entertainment venues, which still require face coverings at all times."

You can see all of the park's COVID-19 updates here.