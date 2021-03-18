Jewish, African restaurant pops up in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two local taco shop owners — one Black and one Jewish — put their heads together to come up with a new temporary restaurant concept downtown that they hope will catch on. Trey Owens and Ari Augenbaum, who co-own Soul Taco with locations in Jackson Ward and Shockoe Slip, branched out last month with the launch of JewFro, a pop-up concept that combines Jewish and African cuisines. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.