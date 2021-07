RICHMOND, Va. -- A mini pinball boom is taking shape on Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition. DawnStar Video Games and Arcade at 1507 Altamont Ave. officially opened its pinball room, dubbed the Starcade, on May 5. It occupies a former storage space in the shop which is now lined with an initial 10 new and vintage pinball machines, neon signs and more machines to come. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

