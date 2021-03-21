Gus' Bar and Grill ready for March Madness with 24 TVs

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond bar and grill is ready for March Madness with 24 televisions.

Gus' Bar and Grill is one of several sports bars across RVA where some folks are meeting with friends to have a beer and a burger while hoping their bracket makes it through the night.

The bar, which is located at the corner of West Broad and North Mulberry near the Fan, has game-day food like wings, nachos, pizza, burgers and sandwiches.

Bartender Trey Davis is hopeful that some COVID-19 restrictions in place now will be eased in the months to come.

“I would hope by May you’ll see people being able to sit at the bar again,” Davis said. “And increased capacity, maybe 75 percent by May. That’s pretty much my hope.”

Gus' Bar and Grill is open from 12 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday and 12 to 10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.