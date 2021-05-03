It's back! Fort Clifton Festival a go for Mother's Day weekend

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Fort Clifton Festival art show will return to Colonial Heights this Mother's Day weekend. The decades-long tradition was broken in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think it's very important, it's bringing life back to the community," artist Henry Kidd said about the return of the event that attracts about 7,000 people over the weekend. "I was very happy when I heard we were going to do it this year."

Recreation & Parks Director Craig Skalak said the 2021 festival will have COVID-safety protocols in place and the event is smaller than in past years.

"We've limited the exhibitors this year to 75. Typically we'll have 105 - 110 exhibitors," he said.

There will not be inflatables for children, live entertainment, nor a shuttle bus this year.

Admission and parking are free.

Fort Clifton is located at 100 Brockwell Lane (behind Tussing Elementary School).