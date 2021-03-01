Couple raises Fat Kid Sandwiches in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to sandwiches, bigger is often better.

Now some of Richmond's biggest sandwiches are being created at Hatch Kitchen in South Richmond.

Fat Kid Sandwiches launched last year during the pandemic as a to-go concept.

Later this year, Fat Kid will be one of the restaurants opening in the now-under-construction Hatch Local food hall.

Liz Clifford and Jon Martin, the couple behind the concept, said when it came to naming their business -- the choice was obvious.

Dunharrow LLC

"Well, we were sort of trying to explain to people what kind of business we wanted to run, what kind of sandwiches we were going to make. The easiest way to explain it to people is we're going to make real fat kids sandwiches," Liz Clifford said. "Our plan is to put mozzarella sticks on a chicken parm and have a club that's so tall you have a hard time eating it. These are really big, serious sandwiches. And we could never come up with a better name you know? I mean, it really got the point across this is what we're trying to do."

Neither Clifford nor Martin are strangers to Richmond kitchens. They shared their story along with the birth of Fat Kid Sandwiches on the most recent episode of Eat It, Virginia!

