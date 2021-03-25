Eat It, Virginia! breaks down the We're Open Sweet 16

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eat It, Virginia! podcast hosts Robey Martin and Scott Wise joined Candace Burns to break down the We're Open Sweet 16 sponsored by Maebird Marketing. We've randomly paired 16 Central Virginia restaurants with the 16 teams in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball Sweet 16.

If the team wins, that restaurant advances in the We're Open bracket.

The winning restaurant will receive a $1,500 prize. The three other restaurants in the Final Four will receive $500. Here's a look at the bracket:

Here are the predictions:

Soul Taco (Gonzaga Bulldogs) vs. Lillie Pearl (Creighton Bluejays)



Robey: Lillie Pearl

Scott: Soul Taco

Bell Cafe (USC Trojans) vs. Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas (Oregon Ducks)



Robey: Charlotte's Southern

Scott: Bell Cafe

Coal Mine Cafe (Michigan Wolverines) vs. Bell Greek in Chester (Florida State Seminoles)



Robey: Coal Mine Cafe

Scott: Bell Greek in Chester

Ruby Scoops (UCLA Bruins) vs. SB's Lakeside Love Shack (Alabama Crimson Tide)



Robey: Too scared to pick a winner

Scott: SB's Lakeside Love Shack

Abuelita's (Baylor Bears) vs. El Patron (Villanova Wildcats)



Robey: El Patron

Scott: El Patron

Tipsy Cupcakes RVA ( Arkansas Razorbacks) vs. Burger Bach Short Pump (Oral Roberts Golden Eagles)



Robey: Burger Bach

Scott: Tipsy Cupcakes RVA

Brewer's Cafe (Loyola Ramblers) vs. Mama Cucina (Oregon State Beavers)



Robey: Brewer's Cafe

Scott: Brewer's Cafe

Ma Michele's Cafe (Syracuse Orange) vs. Pho Luca's (Houston Cougars)

Robey: Pho Luca's

Scott: Ma Michele's Cafe

Match-Ups

Descriptions copied from the restaurant website or social media account.

Soul Taco (Gonzaga Bulldogs) vs. Lillie Pearl (Creighton Bluejays)

It's a battle for downtown dominance. These two City of Richmond favorites deliver flavors that will want to make you slap the backboard.

Soul Taco

321 N 2nd Street, Richmond, Va. 23219

1215 East Main Street, Richmond, Va. 23219

Modern, fast-casual restaurant fusing Southern favorites and tacos to create unique, crave-able flavors!

Soul Taco

Lillie Pearl

416 East Grace Street Richmond, Va. 23219

Lillie Pearl is a full-service restaurant serving New American cuisine with southern ingredients and global influences. We pride ourselves on impeccable service and delicious food in a fun and inviting atmosphere!

Lillie Pearl

Bell Cafe (USC Trojans) vs. Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas (Oregon Ducks)

You can throw seedings away when it comes to battles between cafes and deli.

Which do you prefer?

Bell Cafe

8319 Bell Creek Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116

Cocktails, wine, Virginia craft beer, from scratch food, desserts, and brunch. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bell Cafe

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

200 S. 10th Street, Richmond, Va. 23219

Here at Charlotte's we are looking to provide our guests with a unique experience. We are a southern take on the classic deli and tapas-style plates.

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

Coal Mine Cafe (Michigan Wolverines) vs. Bell Greek in Chester (Florida State Seminoles)

If you're hungry in Chesterfield, you can't go wrong with either choice. But only one can advance!

Coal Mine Cafe

117 Browns Way Road, Midlothian, Va. 23114

A original concept coffee and fudge shop. We serve locally roasted coffee and fresh-made fudge. Breakfast and lunch in a casual and fresh space.

Coal Mine Coffee

Bell Greek in Chester

11360 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, Va. 23831

Welcome to Bell Greek Authentic Grill, where Greek comfort food is lovingly prepared daily using the finest, freshest produce and Halal meats.

Bell Greek

Ruby Scoops (UCLA Bruins) vs. SB's Lakeside Loveshack (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Two spots that will bring a smile to your face the moment you walk in the door. Both owners radiate love and positivity.

Ruby Scoops

120 West Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, Va. 23224

Premium small-batch ice creams, sorbets, and baked goods. All sweets created with local & seasonal ingredients.

Photos provided by Ruby Scoops Ruby Scoops

SB's Lakeside Loveshack

6935 Lakeside Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23228

A little old place where we can get together! Breakfast/Brunch served with a smile ALL DAY!

Lakeside Love Shack

Abuelita's (Baylor Bears) vs. El Patron (Villanova Wildcats)

A match-up of two south of the river Mexican restaurants.

Abuelita's

6400 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23225

Mexico’s cuisine is much more complex and creative than many people realized. Homemakers create stunning flavors with very simple ingredients, by using a variety of techniques. Here at Abuelita’s we recreate those flavors by using fresh ingredients and taking the time to cook them to perfection.

Abuelita's

El Patron

11211 Iron Bridge Road, Chester, Va. 23831

El Patron Cantina combines traditional Mexican favorites that are enjoyed by all. From the carne asada tacos, burritos, and tortas that everyone loves to the down-home chicken mole, posole, and mariscos that are hard to find. Come in and enjoy a fresh margarita and some chips and salsa to complete your meal.

El Patron

Tipsy Cupcakes RVA ( Arkansas Razorbacks) vs. Burger Bach Short Pump (Oral Roberts Golden Eagles)

We love the idea of pairing a juicy burger with a boozy cupcake. But that's not how this works people!

Tipsy Cupcakes RVA

3423 West Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23221

Ever wanted something sweet with a buzz? With Tipsy Cupcakes, you get the best of both worlds! We specialize in alcoholic and virgin cupcakes for any occasion.

Tipsy Cupcakes

Burger Bach Short Pump

2225 Old Brick Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060

Burger Bach is a New Zealand inspired gastropub serving Silver Fern Farms pasture-raised Black Angus New Zealand beef, Ovation 100% grass-fed free-range New Zealand lamb, Shenandoah Valley organic cage-free chicken, and vegan Bach-made black bean patties on fresh local buns delivered daily.

Burger Bach

Brewer's Cafe (Loyola Ramblers) vs. Mama Cucina (Oregon State Beavers)

It's the Southside vs. the West End n this match-up of crosstown favorites.

Brewer's Cafe

1125 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, Va. 23224

Specialty coffee and Juice Bar located in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood.

Brewer's Cafe

Mama Cucina

4028 Cox Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060

Located in the Innsbrook Shopping Center in Richmond, VA and serving authentic Italian cuisine with a lively atmosphere, enjoy your next meal with us!

Mama Cucina

Ma Michele's Cafe (Syracuse Orange) vs. Pho Luca's (Houston Cougars)

Ma Michele is known for her Soul Rolls while Pho Luca's offers a variety of Spring and Egg Rolls.

Ma Michele's Cafe

10811 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va. 23112

Ma Michele’s Cafe and Catering is RVA's best-kept secret for quality home-cooked food and catering for special events.

Ma Michele's Cafe

Pho Luca's

2915 West Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23221

A small Vietnamese restaurant tucked away in Carytown, run by retired Vietnamese couple Dominic and Lucie, known for its 18-hour simmered beef pho broth and vegan-friendly fare.