DMV to add 184,000 appointments on June 1

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) plans to open more windows in its customer service centers on June 1. That, according to DMV, will create 184,000 additional appointments and begin to chip away at some of the backlog created during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the CBS 6 Problem Solvers highlighted issues some Virginians were experiencing trying to take care of DMV-related business.

Additional DMV windows will open June 15 and even more in July as COVID-19 related restrictions are eased statewide.

“The Governor’s announcement today enables us to open more windows so customers can secure appointments sooner,"

Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said in a statement. "We are still taking great care to offer service that is safe for everyone.”

DMV officials said the agency still had to hire and train new employees.

"Customer service centers and mobile operations teams continue to operate by appointment only for specific services which generally necessitate an in-person visit," a DMV spokesperson said. "Appointment opportunities are currently available for a 90-day period."

Currently, eight of 49 reopened DMV Select offices offer walk-in appointments.

Those offices are located in: