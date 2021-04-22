Watch
Dave Matthews Band will tour this summer

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Dave Matthews performs at Love Rocks NYC!, a Benefit Concert for God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dave Matthews Band will resume touring this summer, the band announced online Thursday.

The band, which got its start playing weekly gigs in Charlottesville and Richmond in the early 1990s, is scheduled to return to Virginia on August 28 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach.

The complete tour, which begins July 23 in Raleigh, is available here.

"Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce rescheduled dates for its 2021 tour," the band posted on its website. "In light of Covid 19, many dates have been rescheduled, including the addition of new shows in Tampa and Denver. The headline run will include two-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, Gilford, NH, Irvine, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY."

Click here for ticket information.

