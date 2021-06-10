Crumbl Cookies opens in Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- 120 flavors of specialty cookie flavors just landed on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

Crumble Cookie Company, one of the fastest growing gourmet cookie company in the U.S., has expanded to the Metro Richmond area.

It was started in Utah by two cousins, and has since been seen all over TikTok.

In addition to their rotating menu of cookie flavors, they have a chilled sugar and milk chocolate chip cookies, and even a banana cream pie cookie -- with fresh sliced bananas on top!

They are available for delivery or carry out.

This is Crumbl's first location in Metro Richmond. According to Richmond Bizsense, there are plans to open other locations in Bon Air, Colonial Heights and Glen Allen.

Crumbl already has locations in Fredericksburg and Northern Virginia.

