SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Though the pandemic temporarily slowed it down, a new-to-market retailer has made its Richmond debut just outside Short Pump Town Center. The Container Store, a Texas-based chain that sells storage containers and organizers, opened at 11732 W. Broad St. on Saturday, March 20. It’s the company’s first store in the local area and was more than a year in the making. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Chef Coco heats up the kitchen with vegan cookies.