WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Colonial Williamsburg is offering bonuses to potential new employees.

The bonuses are $500 for hourly positions and $1,500 for exempt positions.

Those interested in working at Colonial Williamsburg can attend a hiring fair on May 18 and May 19 at Williamsburg Woodlands Conference Center (159 Visitor Center Drive in Williamsburg).

The hiring fairs are open from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Available jobs include hotel and restaurant positions.

Click here for more information.