RICHMOND, Va. -- A team from the local restaurant industry whose resumes list Lemaire, Shagbark, and River City Roll are bringing a vacant West End spot back to life with a new concept.

Brandon MacConnell, Tara Schleinkofer, Brad Slemaker, and Rob Long are preparing to open a South American-themed restaurant in the former Caturra on Grove space at 5811 Grove Ave. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense.