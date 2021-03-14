Menu

Watch
We're Open

Actions

How Jesus helped Chef Coco bring vegan cookies to Richmond

items.[0].image.alt
Sequoia Ross
Sequoia Ross 06.jpg
Posted at 7:56 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 08:59:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Sequoia Ross enters the room, everyone knows she has arrived.

Ross, known to viewers of Virginia This Morning as Chef Coco, is the force behind Favour Cookie Company.

Sequoia Ross 01.jpg

She credited divine intervention for her vegan cookies business that is now expanding across Central Virginia.

"Jesus. I have to tell you that it was Jesus. I started really at Unbound RVA and they were trying to help me figure out what kind of business I wanted to start. And I was always having to bring my own treats to the meetings because there was nothing ever there for me to eat. I would bring my cookies with me. And I'm coming to them with all types of business ideas, and they're like, but what about those cookies? Cookies, what are you talking like I didn't I was like cookies, I'm just bringing this and other people would buy those cookies, they would not believe that they're vegan," she said.

Ross shared her life story with Scott and Robey on the March 15 episode of Eat It, Virginia! Subscribe to the podcast and listen today.

Chef Coco heats up the kitchen with vegan cookies.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Were-Open-480x360.jpg

Submit your We❤️re Open story!

❤️Need something to lift your spirits? Here's how Virginians are working together.