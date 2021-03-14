How Jesus helped Chef Coco bring vegan cookies to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Sequoia Ross enters the room, everyone knows she has arrived.

Ross, known to viewers of Virginia This Morning as Chef Coco, is the force behind Favour Cookie Company.

Sequoia Ross

She credited divine intervention for her vegan cookies business that is now expanding across Central Virginia.

"Jesus. I have to tell you that it was Jesus. I started really at Unbound RVA and they were trying to help me figure out what kind of business I wanted to start. And I was always having to bring my own treats to the meetings because there was nothing ever there for me to eat. I would bring my cookies with me. And I'm coming to them with all types of business ideas, and they're like, but what about those cookies? Cookies, what are you talking like I didn't I was like cookies, I'm just bringing this and other people would buy those cookies, they would not believe that they're vegan," she said.

