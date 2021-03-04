Bring your appetite to weekly food truck rally at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Whether you're in the mood for some Mediterranean, barbecue or even just some comfort food, you'll want to bring your appetite to the weekly food truck rally at The Diamond.

Thursday kicked off River City Festival's latest event, which will be every Thursday at The Diamond from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event premiere's first line up included Shakedown Eats, also known as Cary Street Cafe, Opa and the Pitts.

Each week there will be a brand new set of trucks, so you can try a wide variety of food.

You can order in advance online and take it to go. Or you can come out to The Diamond take in the sights and smells, order and eat your food there.

See the full lineup of trucks scheduled for each Thursday on their website.

President of Giving Local Brian Sullivan said their focus is to promote and support local businesses as a nonprofit, and one of their main ways of doing that before the pandemic was by putting on events and festivals.

After having to shut down for a full year, Sullivan said they're slowly easing back into things, in part with this food truck rally.

"Food trucks took a pretty big hit last year. And we wanted to give them an opportunity to have a place that they could come together with this food truck rally," said Sullivan. "It's going to be a lot of fun. We've got some trucks that are very looking forward to to seeing everyone."