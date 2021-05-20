Watch
Axe-throwing range opens at Richmond mall

Stumpy’s Hatchet House
Stumpy’s Hatchet House, at Stony Point Fashion Park, has 10 throwing lanes and serves food and beer.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Cutting through the pitfalls of the coronavirus pandemic and a change in management at Stony Point Fashion Park, the mall’s new axe throwing bar has made its debut. Stumpy’s Hatchet House opened Wednesday at the Southside mall, offering 10 throwing lanes in a 6,700-square-foot space on the Dillard’s concourse. In addition to axe-throwing, Stumpy’s serves food and has 20 self-serve beer taps. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

