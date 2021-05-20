Axe-throwing range opens at Richmond mall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cutting through the pitfalls of the coronavirus pandemic and a change in management at Stony Point Fashion Park, the mall’s new axe throwing bar has made its debut. Stumpy’s Hatchet House opened Wednesday at the Southside mall, offering 10 throwing lanes in a 6,700-square-foot space on the Dillard’s concourse. In addition to axe-throwing, Stumpy’s serves food and has 20 self-serve beer taps. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

