Abuelita's offers a week's worth of giveaways after winning CBS 6 We're Open bracket

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Baylor defeated Gonzaga to win the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, Baylor Bears fans across the nation rejoiced.

There was also cheering heard in South Richmond. Baylor's win meant Abuelita's won the CBS 6 We're Open Tournament, sponsored by Maebird Marketing. CBS 6 randomly paired 16 Richmond-area restaurants with the teams playing in the Sweet 16. As each team won on the basketball court, the restaurant advanced.

Prior to the Final Four, Abuelita's owner Karina Benavides said if Baylor won, she'd use the $1,500 grand prize to thank loyal customers who've helped the restaurant stay open during the pandemic.

"It's just been fun. I love interacting with people on social media. I think this is a really fun activity for Richmond, especially for the restaurants," she said in an interview with CBS 6 earlier this month. "I'm very excited to give something back to our customers. And they're helping us to do that."

The first surprise was announced Tuesday on Abuelita's Instagram. The Mexican restaurant is giving away 62 slices of tres leches (one per customer, no purchase necessary) to honor the 62 points Baylor scored versus Villanova on March 27 in the Sweet 16. The restaurant plans to continue that theme for the rest of the week.

"Today is the tres leches, tomorrow [Wednesday] is aguas frescas, Thursday we are upgrading chicos to grandes, and Friday Quesabirria Tacos," Benavides said.

Be sure to follow Abuelita's on Instagram for full details. Abuelita's is located at 6400 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.