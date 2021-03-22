'A Hallowed Place' hopes to help those struggling with addiction

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After several years in the making, there is a new Sober Living home in Henrico County.

The organization A Few Good Roots" said they hope to help people battling substance abuse problems, and not let them fall through the cracks.

This recovery home in eastern Henrico will serve as a group home for up to eight men, seeking to work on the issues causing their addiction.

The nonprofit's leader, Lichele Billups, said they'll offer individual and group therapy based off best practices.

"To have a hallowed place finally open is a dream I've had since I was a child. It's a great feeling to have a home in the community where I can help others work on issues to make them better," Billuips said.

A Hallowed Place officially opens on April 1.