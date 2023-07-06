Virginia-based clothing brand inspiring girls, women interested in STEAM

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Jaya Iyer couldn't find STEAM-themed clothing for her young daughter, she decided to create it!

Through SvahaUSA, Iyer set out to shatter gender stereotypes with her colorful clothing and distinctive designs. She's been making the science, technology, engineering, art and math inspired fashion since 2015.

Watch the video above to see the founder and CEO talk to Virginia This Morning about the impact and reach of her Chantilly-based business.

Click here to visit the SvahaUSA website.