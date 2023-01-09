Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Top picks from the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

Today, Host Mario Armstrong joined us to share more.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 18:23:43-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show featuring some of the best tech solutions in the world. Today, Host Mario Armstrong joined us to share more. For more visit the CES website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!