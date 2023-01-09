Top picks from the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show featuring some of the best tech solutions in the world. Today, Host Mario Armstrong joined us to share more. For more visit the CES website.
Posted at 6:23 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 18:23:43-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show featuring some of the best tech solutions in the world. Today, Host Mario Armstrong joined us to share more. For more visit the CES website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.