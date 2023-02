RICHMOND, Va. -- Your bright smile is just a call away! Lifestyle expert Stephanie Jacoli shares how this revolutionary technology can whiten your teeth two shades in less than five minutes. Order Power Swabs now by calling 1-800-973-1023 or visit www.PowerSwabs.com. Take advantage of their special and receive up to 50% off, free shipping and a free quick stick pen!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY POWER SWABS*}