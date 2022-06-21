Save the Date: LaDiff has a new location

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’re getting a look inside LaDiff’s new location in Manchester before the doors officially open to the public on June 22!

The team tells us the space will be a work in progress for the next few months. The new location is a rehabbed building set on five acres with a parking lot, not too far from the old location on 14th Street.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peek and to hear from founder Andy Thornton about what you can expect.

LaDiff is now located at 1011 Commerce Road in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-648-6210 or click here to visit their website.