Robin Crouch’s Pig Pickin Cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her delicious and refreshing, “Pig Pickin” Cake! Check it out!

Cake Ingredients:

1 Box Duncan Hines butter cake mix

4 eggs

11 oz can mandarin oranges with juice

3/4 cup of oil

Canola oil cooking spray

Icing Ingredients:

20 oz can crushed pineapple (juice drained)

1 small box of vanilla instant pudding mix

Large container of cool whip

Instructions: