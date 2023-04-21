Robin Crouch’s Pig Pickin Cake

Watch Now
Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her delicious and refreshing, “Pig Pickin” Cake!
RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her delicious and refreshing, “Pig Pickin” Cake! Check it out!

Cake Ingredients:

  • 1 Box Duncan Hines butter cake mix
  • 4 eggs
  • 11 oz can mandarin oranges with juice
  • 3/4 cup of oil
  • Canola oil cooking spray 

Icing Ingredients:

  • 20 oz can crushed pineapple (juice drained) 
  • 1 small box of vanilla instant pudding mix
  • Large container of cool whip

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350*
  2. Use cooking spray to grease 2 8” round cake pans 
  3. Mix all cake ingredients into large mixing bowl with electric mixer
  4. Pour batter into cake pans0.
  5. Bake 15 to 20 minutes
  6. To check if the cake is done, use a toothpick to see if it comes out completely clean 

  7. Make the icing: 

    1. Drain the pineapple well 
    2. Mix crushed pineapple without juice, cool whip, and pudding mix in mixing bowl
  8. After cake has cooled, frost the cake
  9. Enjoy and keep refrigerated!
