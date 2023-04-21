Robin Crouch’s Pig Pickin Cake

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robin Crouch, award-winning baker and recipe developer, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her delicious and refreshing, “Pig Pickin” Cake! Check it out!
Cake Ingredients:
- 1 Box Duncan Hines butter cake mix
- 4 eggs
- 11 oz can mandarin oranges with juice
- 3/4 cup of oil
- Canola oil cooking spray
Icing Ingredients:
- 20 oz can crushed pineapple (juice drained)
- 1 small box of vanilla instant pudding mix
- Large container of cool whip
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350*
- Use cooking spray to grease 2 8” round cake pans
- Mix all cake ingredients into large mixing bowl with electric mixer
- Pour batter into cake pans0.
- Bake 15 to 20 minutes
- To check if the cake is done, use a toothpick to see if it comes out completely clean
Make the icing:
- Drain the pineapple well
- Mix crushed pineapple without juice, cool whip, and pudding mix in mixing bowl
- After cake has cooled, frost the cake
- Enjoy and keep refrigerated!