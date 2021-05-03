Watch
Register for classes this spring at Bryant & Stratton College

Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant &amp; Stratton College, shares with us the many programs available and career path students at Bryant &amp; Stratton may choose to take.
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 03, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Bryant & Stratton College has a number of great options in high-demand fields for high school graduates as well as those looking to create a new career path.Beth Murphy, campus director at Bryant & Stratton College, shares with us the many programs available and career path students at Bryant & Stratton may choose to take. Registration has opened and classes begin Wednesday, May 5th. The Richmond campus is located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield.

It’s not too late to register for classes! Spring 2021 classes start on Wednesday, May 5th. For more information about the Bryant & Stratton College Richmond Campus, visit their website, Facebook, or give them a call at 888-839-1718.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE*}

