RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Rebecka Meekins of Virginia Urology is here to share her insight and therapies Virginia Urology utilizes to treat various conditions. Virginia Urology and Surgery center is located at 9101 Stony Point Drive Richmond VA 23235. For more information, give them a call at (804)330-9105 or visit their website.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA UROLOGY}