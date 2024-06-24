Jerk Chicken Nachos and Kitchen Hacks from Chef Ausar AriAnkh 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our friend is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen! Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of the Kitchen Magician Catering Company joined us live and made Jerk Chicken Nachos! For more information about Chef Ausar AriAnkh, check out his website.

Jerk Chicken Nachos

Serves 12

Ingredients

· 6 cups tortilla chips

· 3 cups diced chicken thighs

· 2 cups (8 oz) shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend

· ¼ cup of jerk seasoning

· 1 small green and red bell pepper

· 1 lime

· 2 tbsp snipped fresh cilantro

· 1/4 cup sour cream

· 2 cups of diced Pineapple

· 1 red and green bell pepper diced small

· 1 jalapeño diced small

· ½ cup sugar

· 1 tsp cayenne pepper

· 1 tsp cumin

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Arrange tortilla chips on a tray evenly so all the chips can be evenly covered.

2. Place diced chicken in bowl and season with jerk seasoning. Place pan on medium high heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add diced chicken and cook until each side looks seared/charred and internal temp reached 165 degrees. Remove from pan and set aside.

3. Make pineapple salsa, dice bell pepper, red onions, pineapple and jalapeño pepper. Cut lime in half crosswise. Add a squeeze of half of a lime, cayenne pepper, cumin and sugar to taste.

4. Place chicken & cheese over nachos and bake in over until melted. About 1 minute.

5. Remove from over and top with pineapple salsa, cilantro, scallions and sour cream.

6. Garnish with lime slices. Enjoy

