Implement clean cooking this year

RICHMOND, Va. -- Environmentally friendly cooking is possible. Andrias talked with Celebrity Chef Dean Sherement who shared his insight as well as a couple recipes we can whip up in the kitchen.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Feb 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-02 13:24:06-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Environmentally friendly cooking is possible. Andrias talked with Celebrity Chef Dean Sherement who shared his insight as well as a couple recipes we can whip up in the kitchen.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.