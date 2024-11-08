Watch Now
How and why Gen Z is ‘quiet quitting’ friendships

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’ve heard of quiet quitting in the workplace, but how about in our friendships?

Gen Z is redefining boundaries with the tactic, reflecting a larger societal shift toward self-care and intentional living.

Florence Ann Romano is a personal growth strategist and author of “Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life.” She joined the show to share how to foster healthy relationships and rebuild your friendship village.

