Everywhere You Are: Karen's camellias

RICHMOND, Va. -- Karen sent us another photo- this time of her blooming camellias. Sally has been enjoying the warmer weather and Katie shared her latest adventure with her boys.
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 2:37 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 14:37:30-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Karen sent us another photo- this time of her blooming camellias. Sally has been enjoying the warmer weather and Katie shared her latest adventure with her boys.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.