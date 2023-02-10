Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio’s Sour Cherry BBQ Wings

If you’re planning to get together with friends or family for the big game, it’s time to prep the menu!
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 10:30:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re planning to get together with friends or family for the big game, it’s time to prep the menu!

Tom Colicchio, chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality and Top Chef Head Judge, joined our Evanne Armour to share his top tips for crowd-pleasing favorites – including his recipe for Sour Cherry BBQ Wings.

Colicchio teamed up with Do Good Chicken to highlight the brand’s mission of fighting food waste and combating climate change one chicken at a time.

Click here for Tom’s recipe for Sour Cherry BBQ Wings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!