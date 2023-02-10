Celebrity Chef Tom Colicchio’s Sour Cherry BBQ Wings

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you’re planning to get together with friends or family for the big game, it’s time to prep the menu!

Tom Colicchio, chef and owner of Crafted Hospitality and Top Chef Head Judge, joined our Evanne Armour to share his top tips for crowd-pleasing favorites – including his recipe for Sour Cherry BBQ Wings.

Colicchio teamed up with Do Good Chicken to highlight the brand’s mission of fighting food waste and combating climate change one chicken at a time.

Click here for Tom’s recipe for Sour Cherry BBQ Wings.

