Broadway in Richmond Presents Hairspray

RICHMOND, Va. -- Enjoy this Tony Award-winning show here in Richmond. Billy Dawson plays Corny Collins in Hairspray and today he stopped by to share more about the play happening now through Sunday at the Altria Theater. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Broadway in Richmond’s website.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 11:32:29-05
