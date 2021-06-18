RICHMOND, Va. -- Let's fire up the grill! Today, Mary Rapoport of the Virginia Egg Council is here to show us how to make a perfect Father’s Day recipe, a Blazing Poblano Burger! For more information on the Virginia Egg Council, visit their website.

Ingredients

2 Poblano peppers*

1 lb. lean ground beef

½ cup finely chopped onion (opt.)

1 Tbsp. Garlic powder

½ tsp. paprika

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

4 large eggs, fried

4 pretzel or Challah buns

1 tomato, sliced

4 pieces of lettuce or shredded lettuce

1/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled

Place poblano peppers over a medium-high flame on grill or a skillet on medium-high setting, and turn on all sides with tongs to roast evenly. Skin should be blistered and lightly charred. Immediately place in a plastic bag. Seal; let steam for 10 min.; remove peppers from bag; rub off charred skin with fingers or a paper towel. Skin should fall off easily. Remove stems, slice open and scrape veins and seeds with a small knife. Slice into large strips and keep warm.

Place ground beef in a medium bowl; add chopped onion and all the seasonings; mix with hands until well combined. Divide into 4 patties. Grill or cook patties in cast iron skillet on stove top for 3 – 5 min on each side.

Fry eggs while burgers cook.

Place cooked patties on bottoms of sliced pretzel buns. Add blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, pepper strips, and top with fried egg and pretzel bun top. Enjoy!

Makes 4 fabulous burgers

*Poblano peppers are on the lower end of the Scoville Scale, which measures heat in peppers. Lowest are Bell and Anaheim at under 1000 units. Poblano is next in heat, measuring between 1,000 and 2000 units. Habanero way up there, next to the top with 150,000 – 575,000 heat units, so Poblanos are still relatively mild in the heat category-more like a ‘bite’.

