Bang Bang Cauliflower Tacos and Pomegranate Martinis with Chef CoCo

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sequoia “Chef Coco” Ross is always turning up the heat in the Virginia This Morning kitchen. Today she shared recipes for Bang Bang Cauliflower and a refreshing Pomegranate Martini. For more information visit Chef CoCo’s website .

SLAW

2 cups julienned collard greens, 1/2 cup julienned red cabbage, 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime juiced, 1/4 cup vegan mayo, 1 TBSP apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar

1 tsp celery seed, Combine the wet ingredients and whisk until combined. Massage into the collards and cabbage. Mix in celery seed and set aside.

CAULIFLOWER

1 medium head cauliflower cut into florets, 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (extra flour for dredging)

1/4 cup club soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Paprika for seasoning flour, canola oil for deep frying

BANG BANG SAUCE

1/2 cup vegan mayonnaise

4 tablespoons sriracha

3 teaspoons chili garlic sauce

3 tablespoons fresh chopped chives

8 4-inch flour or corn tortillas (your preference!), warmed

lime wedges for serving

Instructions

CAULIFLOWER

Heat a large skillet or pot over medium-high heat. Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Chop the cauliflower into florets. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, club soda, seasonings and salt and pepper to taste, to create a batter.

Add the canola oil to the hot skillet. Dredge the florets in flour and shake off excess flour, then dip each floret into the batter, coating it completely. Place it in the hot oil and cook evenly on all sides - until golden brown. Once each piece is crispy, place it on the paper towel lined baking sheet and repeat with remaining cauliflower.

BANG BANG SAUCE

In a bowl, whisk together the mayo, sriracha and chili garlic sauce. Take half of the sauce out of the bowl and set it aside. Add the cauliflower to the remaining sauce and toss it gently until coated. Top with the fresh chives.

To assemble the tacos, place a scoop of the collard slaw in the center of the tortilla. Top with a spoonful of the cauliflower. Drizzle on extra sauce and serve with a spritz of lime!

Pome Pome Tini

Ingredients

1 cup pomegranate juice

1/2 cup gold tequila

1/2 cup Grand Marnier

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

Splash Of Blood Orange San Pelligrino

Instructions

Shake together the tequila, orange liqueur, pomegranate juice and lime juice in a shaker. Pour over ice. Add a splash of the blood orange sparkling juice. Garnish with lime slices, and fresh pomegranate arils.

