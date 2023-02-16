Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Angelica Baylor performs live on Virginia This Morning 

See Angelica Baylor and her band perform live this Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. at The Hidden Spot RVA located at 7485 Midlothian Turnpike here in Richmond.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 14:34:03-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get ready for a fun performance! Angelica Baylor has performed all over the world and today she shared two selections with us on Virginia This Morning! See Angelica Baylor and her band perform live this Sunday, February 19th at 5 p.m. at The Hidden Spot RVA located at 7485 Midlothian Turnpike here in Richmond. For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!