RICHMOND, Va. -- Molina Healthcare is a proud sponsor of “Read and Succeed”. Today we connected with Tabitha Goode with Molina Healthcare who shared more about the campaign and the importance of childhood literacy.

For more information, visit their website, www.molinahealthcare.com/va and connect on social media @MolinaHealthcareofVirgina.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY MOLINA HEALTHCARE*}