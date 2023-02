RICHMOND, Va. -- Asphalt Angels is excited about their 61st Annual Rod and Custom Car Classic. Today, Chip Purvis, a member or the organization, stopped by to share more about the event happening Friday, Feb. 2nd through Sunday, Feb. 5th at Meadow Event Park in Doswell. For more information and $1 off admission visit www.AsphaltAngels.net .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ASPHALT ANGELS AUTO CLUB*}