RICHMOND, Va. -- Team loaded is excited about their upcoming Coaches for the Cure Basketball Classic and Indoor Cancer Walk benefitting Massey Cancer Center at VCU. Tytrail White, Head Coach at John Marshall High School and Rodney Gore of Team Loaded stopped by to share more.

Take part in the fun happening Saturday January 28th at Virginia State University in their Multi Purpose Center. For registration information or more, visit their eventbrite link .