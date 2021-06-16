What's new at Kings Dominion Soak City this summer

DOSWELL, Va. -- When Kings Dominion's water park reopens June 19, it will reopen with some new attractions.
Lighthouse Landing
An oversized wading pool with water slides and two tipping buckets.
Sand Dune Lagoon
A tiny wave pool for little ones
Beach Street
A food truck-themed dining area that serves flat bread pizzas, orange chicken and noodle bowls.
Older guests can order cocktails, wine, and craft beer.
Soak City water park is included with a 2021 Season Pass or a dated park-specific ticket.
