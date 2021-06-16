Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

What's new at Kings Dominion Soak City this summer

Posted at 9:38 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 09:38:15-04

DOSWELL, Va. -- When Kings Dominion's water park reopens June 19, it will reopen with some new attractions.

Lighthouse Landing
An oversized wading pool with water slides and two tipping buckets.

Kings Dominion Soak City 03.jpg
09_2020 safety and operations approved per Maggie S

Sand Dune Lagoon
A tiny wave pool for little ones

Beach Street
A food truck-themed dining area that serves flat bread pizzas, orange chicken and noodle bowls.

Older guests can order cocktails, wine, and craft beer.

210223_Kings_Dominion_Food_065.jpg
Summer 2021 Food © 2021 CFEC | Cedar Fair Parks
210222_Kings_Dominion_Food_254.jpg
Summer 2021 Food © 2021 CFEC | Cedar Fair Parks

Soak City water park is included with a 2021 Season Pass or a dated park-specific ticket.

Learn about The Lilly Pad, Richmond's hottest waterfront restaurant

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.