Virginia ABC stores return to pre-pandemic hours, no word yet on Virginia DMV

RICHMOND, Va. -- In a sign that life is slowly returning to the new normal, Virginia ABC stores will return to pre-pandemic hours on Friday, May 14.

That is all stores will open by 10 a.m. (apart from stores which regularly open later on Sundays).

“With COVID-19 case numbers falling in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, we feel it is now safe to return to our normal operating hours,” Travis Hill, chief executive officer of Virginia ABC, said in a statement. “We truly appreciate our retail team’s dedication and flexibility throughout this pandemic, and we look forward to serving our customers with expanded hours soon.”

While the hours are returning to pre-pandemic levels, COVID safety precautions such as masks, social distancing, and increased cleaning will remain in place.

Curbside pickup and home delivery are also sticking around.

Late last month, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Virginia could lift capacity limits and relax rules for social distancing in June if the rate of coronavirus infections continues to fall in the state. The state's tentative plan is to loosen those restrictions on June 15 and allow businesses such as theaters and yoga studios to operate at full capacity.

He has not yet indicated if or when other state agencies, like the DMV, would reopen to pre-pandemic hours.