Ballot shortage frustrates Chesterfield voters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A line of voters remained outside the Life Long Learning Center, a polling location on Westfield Road in Midlothian, as the polls closed on Election Day.

Sample ballot greeters outside the polling place to Shannon Lilly that the precinct ran out of ballots at about 2:30 p.m.

Twice, they said, someone from the registrars' office dropped off incorrect ballots.

Voters eventually had to use an emergency machine that could only handle one voter at a time.

Some would-be voters waited in the long line, others left and returned, others left and never came back, according to the witnesses.

The State Board of Elections is expected to address some of the issues voters experienced on Tuesday at an 8 p.m. press briefing.

