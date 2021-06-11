Pleasants Hardware to open new store in New Kent
Taylor’s Do it Center and Pleasants Hardware
Pleasants Hardware plans to open its first location in New Kent County this fall at 2733 New Kent Highway.
NEW KENT, Va. -- A local hardware store brand has hammered out an expansion into New Kent County. Pleasants Hardware expects to open a new store near Bottoms Bridge in October. It will be Pleasants’ first outpost in the county and its ninth location in the Richmond region. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
