Watch
We're Open

Actions

Pleasants Hardware to open new store in New Kent

items.[0].image.alt
Taylor’s Do it Center and Pleasants Hardware
Pleasants Hardware plans to open its first location in New Kent County this fall at 2733 New Kent Highway.
Pleasants Hardware.jpg
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 09:32:37-04

NEW KENT, Va. -- A local hardware store brand has hammered out an expansion into New Kent County. Pleasants Hardware expects to open a new store near Bottoms Bridge in October. It will be Pleasants’ first outpost in the county and its ninth location in the Richmond region. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Learn about The Lilly Pad, Richmond's hottest waterfront restaurant

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Were-Open-480x360.jpg

Submit your We❤️re Open story!

❤️Need something to lift your spirits? Here's how Virginians are working together.