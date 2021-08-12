Pinky’s, a full-service Mediterranean restaurant, now open in Scott’s Addition
Mike Platania
John Reynolds and Steve DeRaffele are opening Pinky’s, a Mediterranean restaurant.
Posted at 7:06 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 07:06:54-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A Scott’s Addition restaurant space has been brought back to life, now offering a taste of the Mediterranean. Pinky’s opened in recent weeks at 3015 Norfolk St. The space had been home to an Urban Farmhouse location from 2015 to 2020. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
