High-end vending machine startup ELYA opens in Scott’s Addition

Jack Jacobs
ELYA recently set up one of its refrigerated vending machines in Scott’s Addition outside of Alton Lane’s office on West Leigh Street.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 21, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- An automated newcomer has made a small step into the Scott’s Addition food scene that it hopes will lead to bigger things. ELYA, which sells quick-serve healthy entrees and snacks out of custom refrigerated vending machines, installed one of its machines in the neighborhood. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

